iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $111,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,628,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,728,000 after buying an additional 60,867 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $151.56. 69,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $153.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

