iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Financial Advocates Investment Management’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises about 1.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Silver Trust worth $26,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 1,227,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,938,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

