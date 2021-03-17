iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.27% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $1,201,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.23. 20,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,753. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.