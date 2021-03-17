iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,741 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $339,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

IJH traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

