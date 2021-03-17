iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is LPL Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,646 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.73% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $1,777,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $395.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $399.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

