iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,774 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $673,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,570. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

