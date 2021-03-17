Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITMR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of ITMR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,410. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $383.05 million, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.