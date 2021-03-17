Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,975,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 132,826 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Itaú Unibanco worth $72,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $15,277,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170,289 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 1,316,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 521,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

