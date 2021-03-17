ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.08

ITV plc (LON:ITV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.08 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 124.26 ($1.62). ITV shares last traded at GBX 122.25 ($1.60), with a volume of 9,066,787 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 101.38 ($1.32).

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The company has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 17.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.08.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,691 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.