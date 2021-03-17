ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,017,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 11th total of 6,345,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,136.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

ITVPF stock remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

