Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,406,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 11th total of 9,633,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.3 days.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 331,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,040. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on IVPAF. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.97.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.