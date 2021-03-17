IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Up 9.6%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares were up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,253,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,370,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

IZEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $248.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

