Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JBL. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

JBL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,791. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $52.03.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $193,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,871. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

