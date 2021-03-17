Jack Anthony Lipar Sells 3,135 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) VP Jack Anthony Lipar sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $434,448.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LGIH traded up $7.22 on Wednesday, reaching $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 326,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,507. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in LGI Homes by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth $25,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

