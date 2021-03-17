Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Jaguar Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.33 million and a PE ratio of 10.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.91.

In related news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$62,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$260,902.95.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

