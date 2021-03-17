Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $41,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in Jamf by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Jamf by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Jamf by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 155,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $52,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,236.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,488 shares of company stock valued at $15,726,284 over the last 90 days.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. Jamf’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

