Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,738,000.

Shares of JSML traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,981. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95.

