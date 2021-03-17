Jared Smith Sells 33,500 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Jared Smith sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $362,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,912.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jared Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of Immersion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50.

Immersion stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.64. The company had a trading volume of 856,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,787. The firm has a market cap of $320.14 million, a P/E ratio of -212.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Immersion by 241.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

