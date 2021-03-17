Jarvis+ Hits 1-Day Volume of $247,247.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $963,309.96 and $247,247.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 77.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00646173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00070247 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars.

