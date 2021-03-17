Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,393 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,223 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $171.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

