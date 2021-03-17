Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 11th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,089.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Jcr Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:JCRRF opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Jcr Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

