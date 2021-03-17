Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.07 ($54.20).

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €36.27 ($42.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.20. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

