Jetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $260,150.26 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $260,150.26 and approximately $709,443.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00054236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.00663198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00069429 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026344 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.