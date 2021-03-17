JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 11th total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FROG stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $20,106,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $6,283,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

