JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JKS opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. CICC Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

