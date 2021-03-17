Jobchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $197,989.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 136.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Jobchain has traded up 159% against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $21.44 million and $197,989.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00634344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033676 BTC.

About Jobchain

JOB is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,324,892,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

