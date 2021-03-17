Jobchain (JOB) Price Up 112.4% Over Last Week

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 186.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Jobchain has a market cap of $19.97 million and $553,876.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 112.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00050453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00663695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a token. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,324,892,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars.

