John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JHS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1,911.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 283,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

