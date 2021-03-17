John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 11th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of JHS traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
