John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) Insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino Purchases 40,000 Shares

Mar 17th, 2021


John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.01. John Menzies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 319 ($4.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

