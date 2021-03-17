John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) Insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino Purchases 40,000 Shares

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

Shares of John Menzies stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.04) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £260.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 184.01. John Menzies plc has a 12-month low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 319 ($4.17).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

