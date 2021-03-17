Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $64,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,023,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after purchasing an additional 881,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

