Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

