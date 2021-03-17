Jonathan Ilany Buys 5,000 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,363.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.77. 8,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,773. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $294.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.60. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tiptree by 568.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tiptree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Tiptree by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 59,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tiptree by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

