Jonestrading Begins Coverage on Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Research analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $630.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

