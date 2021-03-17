Jonestrading Boosts Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Price Target to $18.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Jonestrading from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

CRIS opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $620.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Curis news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 55,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Curis by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,555,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Curis by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 73,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Curis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 803,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

