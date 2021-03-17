Jose De Jesus Loza Purchases 7,500 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 7,500 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,379.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.24. 6,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $287.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.82, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMNR has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Limoneira by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

