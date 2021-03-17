JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €10.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.58 ($11.27).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

