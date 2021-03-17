JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 7,891,632 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2,821.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,891,632 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.17% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $441,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,856,000 after buying an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,745,000 after buying an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after buying an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,634,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,279. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.