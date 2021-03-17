JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Corient Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $153.79. 439,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,541,120. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

