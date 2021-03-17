JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 1,300 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,562.31 ($20.41).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,294.40 ($16.91) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,269.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,375.19. The firm has a market cap of £65.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,238 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,235.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

