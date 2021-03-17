JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
