JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANFGF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

