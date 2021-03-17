JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF traded up $41.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,254.75. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 113. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $535.00 and a 52 week high of $1,304.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,230.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,092.58.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

