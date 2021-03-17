JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 26,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,106. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

