Juggernaut Hits One Day Volume of $2.24 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 122.5% against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.24 or 0.00465151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00079222 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.90 or 0.00594699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

