Julie Richardson Sells 3,126 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $272,024.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,257.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Julie Richardson sold 3,126 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $337,951.86.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total value of $327,040.56.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $86.55. The company had a trading volume of 173,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,285. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,865.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

