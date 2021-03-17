JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $46.60 million and $15.08 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.09 or 0.00458846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00063789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00134322 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00080740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.86 or 0.00585828 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

JulSwap Token Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

JulSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.