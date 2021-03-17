Jupai (NYSE:JP) Shares Up 7.5%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 464,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 288,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jupai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.66% of Jupai worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

