Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $259.70

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.70 ($3.39) and traded as high as GBX 273.80 ($3.58). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 272.40 ($3.56), with a volume of 820,316 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254.89 ($3.33).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 289.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 259.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82%.

In other news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Also, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £31,455.70 ($41,097.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

