Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.34. 407,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,497,510. The company has a market cap of $221.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

