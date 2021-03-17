Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,530 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 345.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. 62,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.89. The firm has a market cap of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

