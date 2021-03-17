Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 696.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after acquiring an additional 270,175 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,321,691 shares of company stock worth $351,353,616. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.24. 564,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,361,885. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.71. The stock has a market cap of $795.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

